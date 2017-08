2 Attys To Lead FieldTurf MDL Over Quick Deterioration

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday appointed two attorneys, including one of the attorneys who is a lead class counsel in the NFL concussion litigation, to handle a multidistrict case against synthetic sports surface maker FieldTurf over allegedly shoddy turf.



U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp appointed Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss and Adam M. Moskowitz of Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton as the co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the five cases that were consolidated in New Jersey federal court earlier this year. James E....

