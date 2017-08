Lakers TCPA Suit Excluded Under D&O Policy, 9th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit affirmed Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers are not entitled to insurance coverage for class allegations that the team sent unwanted text messages to fans in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, holding that TCPA claims fall within the directors-and-officers policy's invasion-of-privacy exclusion.



The coverage dispute is rooted in an underlying suit filed in November 2012 by Lakers fan David Emanuel, who said he used his phone to put a personal message on the scoreboard during a game at Staples Center...

