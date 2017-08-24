Real Estate Industry In Anti-Money Laundering Crosshairs

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT) -- The real estate industry is under increased scrutiny as a sector that is vulnerable to money laundering. The press and governmental agencies have been at the forefront of this effort. The New York Times published an expose in 2013 contending that expensive Manhattan condos were being bought with “dirty” money by foreign actors. The television news magazine "60 Minutes" ran a program in 2016 purporting to show that lawyers were willing to collude with criminals to launder money in various business transactions. The U.S. Treasury’s Financial...

To view the full article, register now.