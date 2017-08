Tribe Pushes To Revive Suit Over Calif. Gov. Casino OK

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The United Auburn Indian Community continued Wednesday to press the California Supreme Court to revive its lawsuit challenging Gov. Jerry Brown’s role in greenlighting another tribe’s competing off-reservation casino project, calling his arguments that he had not exceeded his authority or violated the separation of powers among government branches “off the mark.”



The United Auburn filed a reply brief in its appeal seeking to overturn a ruling that rejected its challenge to Brown's concurrence in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s finding that the Enterprise Rancheria of...

