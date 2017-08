Debt Collector's $1.3M TCPA Settlement Approved

Law360, Springfield (August 23, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge officially signed off Wednesday on a $1.3 million settlement ending claims that debt collector Real Time Resolutions Inc. harassed borrowers in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Edmond Chang gave his final approval for the settlement that was initially signed off on by U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve in April. The settlement ends a more than three-year legal battle filed in July 2014.



“The settlement is fair, reasonable, adequate and in the best interests of the settlement...

To view the full article, register now.