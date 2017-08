Whistleblower Can't Nix Judge From Rolls-Royce FCA Suit

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday shot down a relator’s bid to have a judge removed from a False Claims Act suit alleging Rolls-Royce North America Inc. and others improperly billed the Air Force for uncertified parts from crashed aircraft, saying there was no evidence adverse rulings against the relator stemmed from bias or antagonism.



George Gage had sought to have U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks recused from a qui tam suit over Rolls-Royce’s alleged use of uncertified parts from crashed aircraft on a maintenance contract,...

To view the full article, register now.