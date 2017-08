Google May Face Bias Suit From Firm Repping Memo Author

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT) -- James Damore, the Google software engineer who was fired after authoring a divisive memo criticizing the company's diversity policies, has reportedly retained a California law firm that is seeking plaintiffs for a potential lawsuit that would accuse Google of discriminating against workers because of their political views.



Damore has hired Harmeet K. Dhillon of San Francisco-based Dhillon Law Group Inc. to represent him against his former employer, according to media reports.



On Tuesday, the firm issued a blog post titled “Have you experienced Illegal employment practices at...

