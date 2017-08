NLRB To Make Appearance In 9th Circ. Uber Labor Fight

Law360, Los Angeles (August 24, 2017, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Tuesday the National Labor Relations Board can speak its piece in a planned oral argument next month over whether Uber Technologies Inc. may enforce arbitration agreements with employees who allege they were stiffed on tips and misclassified as independent contractors.



The appeals court issued a short order on Tuesday permitting the NLRB to have 10 minutes during the hearing to weigh in on whether the ride-hailing giant can use its arbitration agreements to keep drivers from going after it in several high-profile...

