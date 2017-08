FCA Whistleblower Is Barred From Bringing Suit, Court Told

Law360, Washington (August 24, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A government contractor urged a Virginia federal judge Wednesday to toss a False Claims Act suit alleging it packed costs from its commercial activities into charges to the U.S. government, arguing the whistleblower behind the accusations is barred from bringing the case because he is not an attorney.



InfoZen LLC, in a motion to dismiss an FCA suit alleging the company overcharged the Department of Homeland Security by some $4.1 million across multiple government contracts to pay for development of its IDentrix background check software, said...

