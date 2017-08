New Jersey Joins List Of States With Fantasy Sports Laws

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- New Jersey became the latest state to legalize daily fantasy sports games like those run by FanDuel and DraftKings after Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday signed a bill expressly legalizing and regulating the games in the state.



Gov. Christie signed A3532 into law, making the Garden State the 16th state to pass legislation making daily fantasy sports, or DFS, officially legal. The law was hailed by its sponsors as providing needed oversight to protect consumers after “questionable behavior” by some DFS employees in the past....

