Counsel Gets Trimmed $1.2M Award In BMW Roof Defect Suit

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 24, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday awarded nearly $1.2 million in attorneys' fees and costs to class counsel in a settled action against BMW AG over an alleged roof defect in 6 Series convertibles, saying the lawyers' bid for a higher amount mischaracterized the nature of the settlement.



U.S. District Judge William J. Martini found that the plaintiffs' attorneys had erroneously portrayed the settlement as creating a "common fund" in their request for roughly $1.8 million in fees alone, an amount the lawyers said represented...

