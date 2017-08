Yogi’s Appeal Of Atty’s $6.7M Bias-Suit Win Thrown Out

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel on Thursday dismissed yogi Bikram Choudhury’s appeal of a nearly $7 million judgment won by his former attorney in a wrongful termination and sexual harassment suit, saying he “flagrantly” disobeyed court orders in trying to thwart the attorney’s efforts to collect.



Orange County Superior Court Judge Kim G. Dunning, sitting on a Second District Court of Appeal panel by designation, wrote the opinion dismissing Choudhury’s appeal of a judgment awarded to Minakshi Jafa-Bodden last year. Judge Dunning said the appeal is being...

To view the full article, register now.