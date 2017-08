GWB Scandal Figures Urge 3rd Circ. To Toss Convictions

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 25, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Two former associates of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Friday called on the Third Circuit to toss their convictions on charges of reducing local access lanes to the George Washington Bridge in an act of political payback, claiming that the alleged revenge scheme did not amount to a crime.



Bridget Anne Kelly, a former aide to the governor, and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive William E. Baroni Jr. argued that prosecutors' novel application of federal criminal laws was improper, with...

To view the full article, register now.