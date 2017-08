Pacquiao, Mayweather Dodge MDL Over 2015 Fight

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday KO’d multidistrict litigation alleging boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao hid the latter’s shoulder injury ahead of their record-breaking 2015 bout, finding that the fans and bars bringing the suits have no legal remedy and got what they paid for.



U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled that those outraged at the disappointing end to the fight could not sue the boxers, their promotion companies and HBO over the outcome and said that letting their claims prevail would “disrupt...

