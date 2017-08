Ill. AG Accuses Construction Co. Of Scamming Homeowners

Law360, Springfield (August 25, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Illinois attorney general’s office on Friday sued Des Plaines-based construction company Katlia Construction Inc., alleging its president and its chief operating officer scammed at least two dozen residents out of more than $320,000 for home repair work that was either never performed or was substandard.



The suit, filed against Katlia Construction itself, along with company President Vince LaRocca and COO Mark Paulson, alleges the pair violated Illinois consumer fraud and home repair laws by failing to begin or complete work after being paid by customers....

