Ex-Penn State Prez Says Conviction Will Be Reversed

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Former Penn State President Graham Spanier told a Pennsylvania court Friday that his child endangerment conviction connected to the Jerry Sandusky sex-abuse scandal will likely be overturned, and that once this happens Spanier can fully defend his libel case over a report on the university’s handling of the scandal.



Spanier is bringing the libel suit against former FBI Director Louis Freeh and his law firm, which were retained by Pennsylvania State University in 2011 to produce the critical report and which in July requested judgment on...

