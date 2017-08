Phelps Dunbar Says Lloyd's Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Phelps Dunbar LLP on Friday doubled down on its bid for a California federal court to toss a malpractice suit brought by a group of Lloyd's of London underwriters over an allegedly bungled $45 million underlying lawsuit, slamming the syndicates’ contention that they never signed an arbitration agreement.



The Lloyd’s syndicates — which are Beazley Furlonge Ltd. and its affiliates — told the court earlier this month that they never signed a terms of service agreement that Phelps Dunbar, one of two firms involved in a...

To view the full article, register now.