Air France Must Turn Over Info On Mogul's Plane Ticket

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge ordered Air France on Monday to turn over information that may help lead to recoveries in the massive personal bankruptcy of a real estate developer who fled to France.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane granted the motion of trustee James Rigby, who’s overseeing the $581 million bankruptcy of Michael R. Mastro in Washington bankruptcy court, to force Societe Air France to hand over records that will give the personal information of Suzanne Tessier.



Rigby says that Mastro paid for the plane...

To view the full article, register now.