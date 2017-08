Showtime Hit With Suit Over Mayweather-McGregor Stream

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Almost immediately after undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. knocked out Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the 10th round Saturday, Showtime was hit with a proposed class action over issues with the $99.99 pay-per-view online stream that allegedly failed to deliver the quality view of the fight that was promised.



Showtime Networks Inc. offered consumers the ability to watch the much-hyped and much-anticipated fight online in 1080p high definition with 60 frames per second, the first time a major fight was offered on pay-per-view...

