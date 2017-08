DOI Didn't Follow Law In Allowing Tribal Casino, Group Says

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Advocacy group Stand Up for California on Monday asked a California federal court for a quick win in its bid to stop a tribe's off-reservation casino, saying that the U.S. Department of the Interior’s authorization for gambling didn’t follow the law.



In a brief opposing the DOI’s motion for summary judgment and supporting its own, individual citizens and community groups led by Stand Up for California said the Interior secretary’s procedures to let the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians conduct gambling on a parcel of...

To view the full article, register now.