Ambac, Mortgage Co. Ripped Off Military Housing, Suit Says

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A group of military housing developers on Monday accused a pair of mortgage and insurance corporations in California federal court of bilking them for hundreds of millions of dollars in excessive fees through a secret mutual arrangement to boost profits on financing and insurance deals.



Danny Ray and Chetan Marfatia, formerly the managing directors of GMAC Commercial Mortgage Corp. and Ambac Assurance Corp., secretly colluded for years to artificially inflate interest rates on loans for development of housing for members of the military and their families,...

