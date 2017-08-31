By Cinthia Granados Motley, Laurie Kamaiko and Carol Gerner August 31, 2017, 12:40 PM EDTLaw360, New York (August 31, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT) -- With daily headlines of data breaches, it is inevitable that class action litigation will often follow. When it does, one of the first lines of defense is a Rule 12(b)(1) motion to dismiss for lack of Article III standing which addresses a federal court’s subject matter jurisdiction. The second line of defense is generally a Rule 12(b)(6) motion which is a challenge to the merits of a plaintiffs’ claim. The U.S. Supreme Court in recent decisions, first in Clapper v. Amnesty International USA, 133 S. Ct.1138...
CareFirst And Constitutional Standing: A Post-Spokeo Review
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login