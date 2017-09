UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The last week has seen a buy-to-let mortgage provider's suit against the attorney general, a dispute between a private equity trust in wind down and its former manager, and dozens more merchants suing Visa and MasterCard.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Kensington Mortgage Co. Ltd. v. The Attorney General



Kensington Mortgage, which specializes in residential and buy-to-let mortgages, filed a Part 8 claim against the attorney general that was transferred into the Chancery Division on Aug. 22....

