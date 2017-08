Jury Awards $130M To Landowners For Fiber Optic Cable Use

Law360, Los Angeles (August 29, 2017, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal jury on Tuesday found that Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative owes about $130 million in damages to landowners in a long-running suit over a fiber optic cable used for telecommunications purposes that saw a previous, $79 million jury verdict vacated at the Eighth Circuit.



The action was initially filed in November 2011 by south-central Missouri homeowners suing for trespass and unjust enrichment. The line, which was installed in the late 1990s and cuts through more than 3,500 privately owned parcels, has been partly used for...

