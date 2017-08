Bankruptcy Court Skeptical Of New GM Punitives Claim

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge considering a bid by a General Motors plaintiff to pursue punitive damages over an alleged gas tank defect in a 1980s pickup was highly skeptical of the request on Tuesday, saying it’s been blocked by earlier orders.



In the suit, Kaitlyn Reichwaldt says the gas tanks of early-1980s Chevy CK pickups were in a “known crush zone” outside the car’s safety rails and created a clear explosion hazard during impacts. Reichwaldt says dozens of people have burned to death from the defect,...

