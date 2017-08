Calif. Judge Wants More Info On Gov't Probe Into SeaWorld

Law360, Miami (August 31, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday asked the U.S. government for more information about a criminal investigation into SeaWorld that is the subject of a request to partially stay a putative class investor suit against the theme park company.



U.S. District Judge Michael M. Anello asked the government to file additional information about the status of a pending criminal investigation into SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. before ruling on the government's motion to intervene in the suit and stay the proceedings.



The government asked last week for a...

To view the full article, register now.