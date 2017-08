Jury Convictions Doom Researcher's Defense in FCA Suit

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge Wednesday granted the government’s request for summary judgment in a False Claims Act suit, finding a researcher cannot deny allegations he fraudulently obtained a National Science Foundation grant, after he was convicted on related criminal charges.



Scott Thompson was ordered to pay $222,362 in damages to the government after U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken found Thompson’s 2014 criminal conviction on charges of submitting false claims and false documents to a government agency “establishes the essential elements” of the government’s FCA...

