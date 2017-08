Golden Gate Bridge Drivers Seek Class Cert. In FasTrak Row

Law360, San Francisco (August 30, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Motorists urged a San Francisco judge Wednesday to certify a class of drivers who claim the Bay Area Toll Authority and its contractor, Xerox, robbed them of due process by failing to adequately alert them of penalties for crossing the Golden Gate Bridge without FasTrak electronic toll collection devices.



Plaintiffs’ attorney Adam Gutride of Gutride Safier LLP told Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow at a hearing Wednesday that generalized questions about the legality of policies and practices implemented by Xerox State and Local Solutions Inc. trumped...

To view the full article, register now.