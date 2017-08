Female Athletes Say $75M NCAA Concussion Deal Is Unfair

Law360, Chicago (August 30, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A proposed subclass of women's lacrosse players objected Wednesday to the $75 million settlement reached in the multidistrict litigation against the NCAA over student-athletes' concussions, saying the deal robs the players of their chance to change NCAA rules about helmet usage in their sport.



The group, led by former Hofstra University lacrosse player Samantha Greiber, say their sport is entirely left out of the settlement, which received preliminary approval last year. The deal does not certify a subclass of women’s lacrosse players or require the National...

To view the full article, register now.