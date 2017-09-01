By Christina Vitale, Kenneth Kliebard, Warren Rissier, Brian Ercole and Ezra Church September 1, 2017, 10:18 AM EDTLaw360, New York (September 1, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT) -- The key facts in Spokeo Inc. v. Robins, 136 S. Ct. 1540 (2016), are well known. The plaintiff, Thomas Robins, brought a class action against Spokeo, a popular website that builds consumer-information profiles, contending that Spokeo willfully violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by failing to implement reasonable procedures to ensure the accuracy of report information about him, such as his age, marital status, educational background and wealth. Robins did not claim any actual damages, but alleged that the inaccurate information could harm his employment prospects. The district...
Making Sense Of 9th Circ. Spokeo Decision On Remand
