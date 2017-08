Uber Ditches Lyft Drivers’ Spying Class Action, For Now

Law360, San Francisco (August 31, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed a Lyft driver’s suit accusing Uber of tracking competing drivers, saying Thursday the complaint “just copied an article and put in some statutes,” but she gave the putative class a second shot at explaining how the technology intercepted private communications in violation of federal wiretap laws.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said at Thursday’s hearing that she would grant leave to amend the suit alleging Uber Technologies Inc. spies on the locations of Lyft Inc.’s drivers with a secret software...

