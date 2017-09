NC Casino Operator Hit With Unpaid Wages Suit

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The operator of a pair of North Carolina tribal casinos was hit with a proposed class and collective action in federal court Thursday accusing it of failing to pay its gaming floor employees for all hours they work.



Joseph Clark filed a proposed class and collective action complaint on behalf of himself and others similarly situated, alleging that Harrah’s NC Casino Co. LLC flouts the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act by failing to fully pay nonexempt gaming floor...

