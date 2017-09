3rd Circ. Asked To Rethink Wellbutrin Pay-For-Delay Ruling

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 1, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Wellbutrin buyers on Thursday asked the Third Circuit to reconsider an August decision siding with GlaxoSmithKline PLC in litigation accusing the company of stifling generic competition for the drug, saying the appeals court’s ruling conflicts with U.S. Supreme Court precedent.



The decision, in which a three-judge Third Circuit panel affirmed summary judgment for GSK, disregards the Supreme Court’s landmark 2013 ruling in FTC v. Actavis, in which the high court said a large, unexplained payment by a brand drug company to a generic in a patent...

