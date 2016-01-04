Restaurant, Payment Co. Get $52M Deal OK'd Amid Objections

Law360, San Francisco (September 1, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge approved a $52 million settlement amid multiple objections Thursday to end class claims that payment processing company Mercury Payment Systems LLC charged restaurants and retailers bogus fees in violation of its contracts.



U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen found that the deal proposed by the lead plaintiff, restaurant chain Champs Sports Bar & Grill Co., is fair despite objections by other restaurants and retailers. The judge said he had considered the objectors' arguments, even though three had withdrawn and a fourth was stricken.



“The court is...

