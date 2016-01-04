Restaurant, Payment Co. Get $52M Deal OK'd Amid Objections
U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen found that the deal proposed by the lead plaintiff, restaurant chain Champs Sports Bar & Grill Co., is fair despite objections by other restaurants and retailers. The judge said he had considered the objectors' arguments, even though three had withdrawn and a fourth was stricken.
“The court is...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login