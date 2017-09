Calif. Legislature Gives Nod To Tribal Casino Compact

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The California Legislature passed a bill on Friday ratifying a tribal gaming compact between the state and a Sacramento-area tribe, fulfilling a major requirement in the group's effort to build a casino on an approximately 36-acre parcel of land in the City of Elk Grove.



The California Assembly approved the bill unanimously in the wake of the state Senate’s unanimous vote earlier in August. The Wilton Rancheria tribe is seeking to build a casino and hotel project on a parcel in Elk Grove after deciding against...

To view the full article, register now.