Oil Group Drops $1.96B Award Against Kurdistan After Deal

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A consortium of United Arab Emirates-based energy companies dropped a petition to enforce a $1.96 billion arbitration award issued against Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government in a dispute over two Iraqi gas fields on Friday, just days after the parties reached a $2.2 billion settlement that amends and extends their energy production contract.



In a two-page court filing with a D.C. District Court, the consortium, led by Dana Gas PJSC, Crescent Petroleum and Pearl Petroleum Co. Ltd., voluntarily dismissed their suit, with each side paying their own...

