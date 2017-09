Judge's Meddling Undoes Bio-Med Convictions, Justices Told

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A former Bio-Med Plus Inc. executive who was convicted on a series of Medicare and Medicaid fraud charges in 2006 has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for help with vacating several of his convictions, arguing the district court judge’s secret communications to the jury violated his constitutional rights.



Both the Georgia district court judge and Eleventh Circuit agreed that the ex parte jury communications were out of line, but both courts upheld the vast majority of Martin J. Bradley III's convictions. The district court kept all...

