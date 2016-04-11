Ascension Health Settles ERISA Suit With $29.5M Deal

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Ascension Health on Friday agreed to a $29.5 million deal to settle claims in putative class suits alleging that the faith-based health care company denied Employee Retirement Income Security Act protections to participants and beneficiaries of a pension plan.



Participants and beneficiaries of the Wheaton Franciscan Retirement Plan asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to grant preliminary approval of a proposed class action settlement in consolidated putative class action suits. Missouri-based Ascension became the sponsor of the plan when it acquired Wheaton Franciscan Services’ health care...

