Congressional Forecast: September

Law360, New York (September 4, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT) -- For the first months of united Republican governance in Washington, D.C., the new administration and Congress accomplished little: confirmation of a new U.S. Supreme Court justice, repeal of some late Obama-era regulations, and reform of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, despite seven years of promises lingers as a signal failure of the Republican administration. And now, with apologies to T.S. Eliot, September is looking to be the cruelest month. The September work period will be...

