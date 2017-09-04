Expert Analysis

Congressional Forecast: September

By Richard Hertling and Kaitlyn McClure September 4, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 4, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT) -- For the first months of united Republican governance in Washington, D.C., the new administration and Congress accomplished little: confirmation of a new U.S. Supreme Court justice, repeal of some late Obama-era regulations, and reform of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, despite seven years of promises lingers as a signal failure of the Republican administration. And now, with apologies to T.S. Eliot, September is looking to be the cruelest month. The September work period will be...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular