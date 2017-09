Moscow Mall Investor Pushes For Assets In $93M Award Fight

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Russian real estate investor fighting to enforce a confirmed $93 million arbitral award against his former business partner has doubled down on his bid for a California federal court to force the ex-partner to turn over assets in an offshore trust, arguing they can be within the court’s reach.



Vitaly Smagin on Friday said that the trust documents allow his former partner Ashot Yegiazaryan to dismiss the trustees at any time for any reason and appoint a replacement of his choosing, which can be Yegiazaryan...

