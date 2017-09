Coffee Cancer Trial Against Starbucks, Others Begins To Brew

Law360, Los Angeles (September 5, 2017, 11:34 PM EDT) -- A California trial over whether Starbucks and other coffee sellers should warn consumers about low levels of a carcinogen in their brews kicked off Tuesday with the companies saying the chemical is a low-risk byproduct of coffee roasting and a nonprofit arguing that no exemption to a state notification law is warranted.



Tuesday's opening statements stem from litigation filed seven years ago by the Council for Education and Research on Toxics alleging the coffee sellers were violating a state law, Proposition 65, that requires businesses to...

