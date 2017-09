Fla. Justices Won't Rethink Slot Machine Permit Denial

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court has declined to reconsider its denial of a slot machine permit for a Native American-operated racetrack, refusing to wade back into a debate over counties’ power to hold referendums on expanding gambling in the Sunshine State.



Northern Florida horse track owner Gretna Racing LLC’s motion for a rehearing was denied by the state high court Thursday in a two-page disposition that provided no explanation for why the justices refused to reconsider their denial of the slot machine permit requested by the company,...

