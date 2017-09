Feds Want Anonymous Jury In FIFA Corruption Trial

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Friday asked for an anonymous and semi-sequestered jury in the upcoming trial of three former South American soccer executives charged in the massive FIFA corruption dragnet, citing the intense domestic and international media coverage.



Lawyers for acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde said the widespread press attention to the case, in which authorities have charged several high-level soccer officials with taking more than $150 million in bribes, raises the risk that if the jurors' identities are made public in such a closely...

