Feds Say ‘Sweeping’ 1MDB Discovery May Expose Witnesses

By Jack Newsham

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday urged a California federal judge overseeing the government's bid to seize $1.7 billion worth of assets allegedly plundered from a Malaysian government fund to halt the forfeiture cases so its witnesses aren’t endangered by the “broad, sweeping” discovery sought by the asset owners.

The government has seized rare art, intellectual property, real estate and more controlled by the families of three men accused of raiding the fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd. But prosecutors say they are still working on building...
Case Information

Case Title

United States of America v. "The Wolf of Wall Street" Motion Picture


Case Number

2:16-cv-05362

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. Any Rights To Profits, Royalties and Distribution Proceeds Owned by or Owed to JW Nile BVI Ltd., JCL Media EMI Publishing Ltd, and or Jynwel Capital Ltd, Relating to EMI Music Publishing Group Nor


Case Number

2:16-cv-05364

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. One Bombardier Global 5000 Jet Aircraft, Bearing Manufacturer's Serial Number 9265 and Registration Number N689WM, its Tools and Appurtenances, and Aircraft Logbooks


Case Number

2:16-cv-05367

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. The Real Property Known as The Viceroy LErmitage Beverly Hills


Case Number

2:16-cv-05368

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. All Business Assets of the Viceroy LErmitage Beverly Hills


Case Number

2:16-cv-05369

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. All Right to and Interest in Symphony CP Park Lane LLC


Case Number

2:16-cv-05370

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. Real Property Located in New York, New York


Case Number

2:16-cv-05371

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. Real Property Located in New York, New York


Case Number

2:16-cv-05374

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. Real Property Located in New York, New York


Case Number

2:16-cv-05375

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. Real Property Located in New York, New York


Case Number

2:16-cv-05376

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. Real Property Located in Beverly Hills, California


Case Number

2:16-cv-05377

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. Real Property Located in Los Angeles, California


Case Number

2:16-cv-05378

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. Real Property Located in Beverly Hills, California


Case Number

2:16-cv-05379

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

Case Title

United States of America v. Real Property in London, United Kingdom, owned by Qentas Holdings


Case Number

2:16-cv-05380

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Dale S. Fischer

Date Filed

July 20, 2016

