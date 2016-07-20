Feds Say ‘Sweeping’ 1MDB Discovery May Expose Witnesses

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday urged a California federal judge overseeing the government's bid to seize $1.7 billion worth of assets allegedly plundered from a Malaysian government fund to halt the forfeiture cases so its witnesses aren’t endangered by the “broad, sweeping” discovery sought by the asset owners.



The government has seized rare art, intellectual property, real estate and more controlled by the families of three men accused of raiding the fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd. But prosecutors say they are still working on building...

