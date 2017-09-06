Former Jones Day Atty Joins DLA Piper Restructuring Group

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day partner with extensive experience representing bondholders in major bankruptcy cases has joined the restructuring team at DLA Piper’s San Francisco office, the firm announced Tuesday.



In a press release, DLA Piper said Joshua Morse’s experience representing the interests of noteholders in the bankruptcy process will help the firm round out its restructuring team.



“Josh has deep experience and a strong reputation in the bondholder community, which will provide expanded support and capabilities in the restructuring arena, both in the U.S. and abroad,”...

To view the full article, register now.