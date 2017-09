NY Comedians Deny Fraud In Morning Show Stunt

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The founders of a website devoted to scavenged video footage told a New York federal court Tuesday that they will seek a quick win in a suit accusing them of faking their personas on a Wisconsin morning television show, arguing that there was insufficient evidence of fraud.



In a letter of intent, Found Footage Festival LLC and its co-founders Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, both New York comedians, notified the court that they would move for summary judgment against Gray Television Group Inc., arguing that it...

