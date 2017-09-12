New Firm Adds Cleveland Trial Pro to Litigation Team

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The newly formed plaintiff advocacy firm DiCello Levitt & Casey LLC has a added veteran litigator with more than 25 years of trial experience as a partner in its Cleveland office.



Ken Abbarno, who spent the past two decades at Reminger Co. LPA in Cleveland, has significant experience handling commercial transportation liability cases as well as medical malpractice, product liability and other complex litigation, according to DLC. The firm also said that it already plans to add Abbarno to the multidistrict litigation against Navistar Inc. in...

