Gov. Brown, Fort Yuma Tribe Sign Gambling Compact

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The Fort Yuma Quechan Indian tribe on Tuesday announced that California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown had signed a new tribal-state gambling compact, which provides more favorable financial terms for the tribe by reducing its obligations to the state and establishing an option for it to expand gambling.



The tribal-state gambling compact that Brown signed will reduce the amount of revenue sharing obligations the tribe must pay by about $4 million a year, according to the compact. Under the tribe’s previous deal with California that was put...

To view the full article, register now.