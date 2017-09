Enviros' Border Wall Suit Widened To Address Legal Waivers

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT) -- An environmental group suing to stop the Trump administration’s southern border wall plans expanded its lawsuit on Wednesday to attack the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s recent decision to bypass environmental requirements that are mandated by a slew of federal laws.



The Center for Biological Diversity’s amended complaint attacks former DHS Secretary John Kelly’s August waiver of more than 30 laws including the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act and others for border wall projects in the San Diego area. Under the...

To view the full article, register now.