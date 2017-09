BP Unit Settles As Coffee Cancer Risk Trial Percolates

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Wednesday granted a BP subsidiary’s request to expedite a hearing on its $675,000 deal to exit a trial over whether Starbucks and other coffee sellers should warn consumers about carcinogens in coffee, after the company said it already has the state attorney general’s approval.



BP West Coast Product LLC’s ex parte request to bump up the approval hearing date for its settlement came on the second day of trial for the case, which was filed seven years ago by the Council for...

To view the full article, register now.